Wimbledon: Evan Hoyt knocked out of first qualifying round

Evan Hoyt is from Llanelli

Evan Hoyt has failed to reach his first Wimbledon after losing in the opening qualifying round to Rogerio Dutra Silva from Brazil.

Hoyt lost 7-6 (12-10) 7-6 (7-5) to the player ranked 223rd in the world.

Hoyt, 24, suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2017 which forced him out for 18 months before bouncing back into the world's top 500.

He had helped Great Britain win the Junior Davis Cup for the first time in 2011.