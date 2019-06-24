Wimbledon 2019: Liam Broady reaches qualifying second round

Broady reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2015

Wimbledon qualifying Venue: Bank of England Sports Centre, London Dates: 24-27 June Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Full details

Liam Broady has advanced to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying, but last year's Wimbledon boys' singles runner-up Jack Draper was knocked out.

British number eight Broady, 25, beat Slovakia's Andrej Martin 6-3 6-1.

Promising British 17-year-old Draper lost 6-4 7-6 (7-0) to Japanese world number 182 Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Broady, who has played in the singles main draw at the All England Club three times, will face the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

However, British trio Jan Choinski, Evan Hoyt and Mark Whitehouse also lost in the first round of qualifying.

The 16 players who make it through three rounds of qualifying will earn a place in the Wimbledon main draw.