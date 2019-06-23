Andy Murray: what a difference a year makes

  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray holds his back in pain
Murray returned after almost a year out with a hip injury at Queen's in 2018. His comeback ended in a narrow defeat by Nick Kyrgios in the singles, but the Scot was visibly struggling with back pain
Murray wipes a tear from his eye
Murray gave a tearful news conference at the Australian Open in January, in which he said he feared the Grand Slam could be his last tournament
Murray in a hospital bed
Shortly after losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round, Murray posted a photo on Instagram of him in hospital following hip surgery
Murray and Lopez hug
Murray's fairytale return after five months out was complete when he and Lopez won the doubles at Queen's

