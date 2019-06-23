Andy Murray: what a difference a year makes 23 Jun From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/48739941 Read more about sharing. Murray returned after almost a year out with a hip injury at Queen's in 2018. His comeback ended in a narrow defeat by Nick Kyrgios in the singles, but the Scot was visibly struggling with back pain Murray gave a tearful news conference at the Australian Open in January, in which he said he feared the Grand Slam could be his last tournament Shortly after losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round, Murray posted a photo on Instagram of him in hospital following hip surgery Murray's fairytale return after five months out was complete when he and Lopez won the doubles at Queen's