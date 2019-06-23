Andy Murray wins Queen's doubles title with Feliciano Lopez

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sports at Queen's Club

  From the section Tennis
Andy Murray's dream comeback from potentially career-ending hip surgery ended with a fairytale triumph with playing partner Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at Queen's.

Briton Murray and Spain's Lopez beat Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-5.

The Scot, 32, thought he might not play again before having his hip resurfaced in January.

Lopez, 37, added the doubles to the singles title he won earlier on Sunday.

Left-hander Lopez, who beat France's Gilles Simon in three sets, is the first man since Australia's Mark Philippoussis in 1997 to win both the singles and doubles titles at Queen's in the same year.

