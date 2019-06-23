Eastbourne International 2019: Johanna Konta through to second round

Johanna Konta came through her first-round match at Eastbourne in one hour and 14 minutes

British number one Johanna Kontawon her first-round match at Eastbourne 6-2 6-4 against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

Konta, who is seeded 14th at the Nature Valley International, came through in one hour 14 minutes without facing a break point.

The French Open semi-finalist, 28, will face Maria Sakkari or Jessica Pegula in the next round at Devonshire Park.

"I'm pleased - I knew Dayana was a big hitter," Konta said.

"There was always going to be very little in it, regardless of the score and the second set could have gone either way."

British trio Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan all lost their first-round matches earlier on Sunday.

Watson, 27, who is British number two, was defeated by France's Alize Cornet 7-5 6-2.

While 22-year-old Dart lost 3-6 6-4 6-2 to 16th-seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Swan, 20, fell 7-6 4-6 6-4 to China's Zhang Shuai.