Ashleigh Barty becomes world number one by winning Birmingham title

Ashleigh Barty won her first Grand Slam title earlier this month at the French Open

Australian Ashleigh Barty will become the new world number one after beating Julia Gorges 6-3 7-5 to win the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The French Open champion will replace Japan's Naomi Osaka at the top when the rankings are released on Monday.

Barty, 23, will become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1976 to be world number one.

Barty gave up tennis in late 2014 to play cricket before returning to the sport in 2016.

