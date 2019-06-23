Wimbledon 2019: Katie Boulter withdraws with ongoing back injury

Boulter injured her back during Britain's Fed Cup win over Kazakhstan in April

Britain's Katie Boulter says she is "absolutely devastated" after withdrawing from Wimbledon with an ongoing back injury.

The 22-year-old has not played since she suffered the injury in Britain's Fed Cup win over Kazakhstan in April.

Boulter picked up £20,000 after going to Paris to withdraw from the French Open last month but she will not be entitled to any money at Wimbledon.

"The road to recovery has had its ups and downs," she said.

"At various points along the way I've been very close to getting back on court and competing, but unfortunately I'm not quite ready in time for Wimbledon.

"On the advice of my medical team, I've made the decision to give my recovery a couple more weeks.

"I am absolutely devastated to be missing my home Grand Slam and the opportunity to play in front of our incredible fans but sadly I won't be 100% fit.

"Wimbledon is the most special tournament of the year for me and I can't wait to get back on the grass courts next year."

Boulter earned her first Grand Slam match win at Wimbledon last year as she reached the second round.