Ashleigh Barty one win from world number one spot after reaching Birmingham final

Ashleigh Barty is one win from becoming world number one after beating Barbora Strycova to reach the final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The French Open champion will replace Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings if she wins the title on Sunday.

Barty, who won her maiden singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, beat the Czech world number 51 6-4 6-4.

The 23-year-old Australian will face Germany's Julia Gorges or Croatia's Petra Martic in the final.

"It's nice to be in another final. It's been a hell of a year so far," said Barty.

"Whatever happens happens. We're having a really good time at the moment and hopefully we can go one more tomorrow."

Barty and Gorges are also going for the women's doubles title and will play together in the semi-final against fourth seeds Anna-Lena Gronefeld and Demi Schuurs later on Saturday.