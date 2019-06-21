Andy Murray's Queen's doubles quarter-final halted because of bad light

The match only started at 19:40 BST after another busy schedule at Queen's Club

Andy Murray will return on Saturday to complete his doubles quarter-final at Queen's Club after his second comeback match was halted because of bad light.

Murray and Spanish partner Feliciano Lopez led British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski 6-4 4-5 when they were called off at 20:52 BST.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 32, is making his return in London five months after career-threatening hip surgery.

The match will resume after the singles semi-finals, which start at 13:00 BST.

Should Murray go on to win, the semi-final will be played straight after but he will not face his elder brother after Jamie Murray and fellow Briton Neal Skupski lost their last-eight match 7-5 7-6 (8-6) to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Lopez, 37, faces the possibility of playing three matches in a row - he takes on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second singles semi-final at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Murray continues to impress

Murray and his playing partner Lopez had to wait until 19:40 BST to get on to a still-packed centre court on the longest day of the year.

They were quickly into their stride, with the Scot showing no ill-effects from his first comeback match on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is due to play in the doubles at Eastbourne next week and then Wimbledon the following week, moved well throughout as he looks to build his match fitness before a possible return to singles later in the year.

The duo secured the first break of serve in the seventh game and former world number one Murray followed it up with a straightforward service hold.

With Lopez's swinging left-handed serve causing problems to their opponents, the Spaniard quickly wrapped up the first set after 29 minutes.

Evans and Skupski - who like Murray and Lopez are another fledging partnership - warmed to the challenge in the second set.

After Murray was warned for a time violation, Evans secured a break of serve with a superb forehand pass down the line to open a 3-1 lead.

But with Murray producing some brilliant returns and one outstanding lob, the British-Spanish team took their chance to break Evans' serve.

However, after a discussion between the players there was to be no more play and the players left the court, despite only a maximum of three games and a potential champions tie-break still to play.