Queen's: Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Dermot Bailey into the wheelchair semi-finals

Gordon Reid reached the French Open final earlier in June

British trio Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Dermot Bailey reached the wheelchair tennis semi-finals at Queen's.

Second seed Hewett, 21, beat France's Frederic Cattaneo 6-0 6-1 to set up a last-four match against Bailey.

Bailey, 25, impressed with a 6-0 6-3 win against Frenchman Geoffrey Jasiak.

Former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Reid, 27, beat France's Gaetan Menguy 6-2 6-2 and will face Sweden's Stefan Olsson in the semi-finals.

You can watch the wheelchair semi-finals and finals live on connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.