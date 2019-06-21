Queen's: Nick Kyrgios fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Nick Kyrgios argued with officials during his first-round match

Nick Kyrgios has been fined £13,766 ($17,500) for unsportsmanlike conduct in two matches at Queen's on Thursday.

In the first he accused a line judge of "rigging the game" and mocked the umpire, as well as threatening to walk off court.

In the second the Australian, 24, hit a ball out of the stadium.

Kyrgios, who also berated himself for "playing Fifa until 3am", beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, then lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The former Wimbledon quarter-finalist was fined £13,000 at Queen's last year for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle.

In his first-round match at the tournament this year, the world number 39 ranted at umpire Fergus Murphy after losing a set point which he thought was a double fault.

"It couldn't have been further out. What are you doing?" said Kyrgios.

"The ball was this far out on the second serve. I'm going," he later added.

"I'm not going to give 100% when I've got linesmen rigging the game; I don't want to play."

His other antics included peering over a fence at a changeover to watch Gilles Simon's match against Kevin Anderson on the adjacent court, trying to fist-bump with a line judge and mocking the umpire's choice of headwear.

"It's a joke, man. It's a serious joke," he said to Murphy. "Like your hat looks ridiculous, also. It's not even sunny."

Rain delays meant the Australian had to play his second-round match against Auger-Aliassime later on Thursday and he was disruptive then too, serving underarm and overruling a line call in his opponent's favour.