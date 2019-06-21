Wimbledon 2019: Who should Andy Murray pair up with for mixed doubles?

Andy Murray has had plenty of offers as he looks to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Andy Murray spoke about searching for a Wimbledon mixed doubles partner in his BBC Sport column and tennis stars from around the globe have answered his call.

Like everyone's favourite part of Love Island, the former world number one now seemingly has no shortage of players to couple up with.

Murray, who made a winning return from surgery with Feliciano Lopez in the men's doubles at Queen's, said his offer to team up with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty was turned down.

But plenty of players have offered to step in. The question is, who will he choose?

The fellow Brit

In a move resembling Wes' shocking switch from Laura to Meg in last season's Love Island, Britain's Naomi Broady has offered to abandon her own brother Liam to team up with Murray.

Cold Naomi, cold.

The former champion

None other than five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova also offered her services to Murray.

She retweeted a video of her in mixed doubles action posted by the US Open, saying: "I heard Andy Murray was looking for a mixed dubs partner. Thanks US Open for sending in my resume today."

The old flame

Murray played doubles with Belgian Kirsten Flipkens at the All England Club in 2006 and now she is offering her racquet to the two-time Wimbledon champion again.

The 33-year-old tweeted: "Wimbledon 2006, Wimbledon 2019, Andy Murray?"

The legend

Tennis legend Billie-Jean King may be 75 years old, but why let that stop you when the chance to play with Andy Murray is up for grabs?

King has 39 Grand Slam singles titles - including 27 in doubles - to her name, with the last of these coming in 1980, and told Murray on Twitter she was "available and lacing up".

The all-rounder

Australian Barty said she could not play with Murray because she was already competing in the singles and women's doubles at SW19, but one of her old doubles partners has stepped up.

American Coco Vandeweghe, who has enjoyed success in both singles and doubles and won the US Open with Barty last year, has been struggling with a foot injury but said: "I'll come out of injury reserve for this. Sorry Ashleigh Barty."

Decisions, decisions. Of course, he might go with someone else altogether.