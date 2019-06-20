Nick Kyrgios accuses line judge of 'rigging game' at Queen's

Nick Kyrgios spoke to the umpire after he disagreed with a call from a line judge

Australian Nick Kyrgios accused a line judge of "rigging the game" and swore at the umpire in his first-round win at Queen's.

Kyrgios, 24, also berated himself for "playing Fifa until 3am" before beating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

The world number 39 ranted at umpire Fergus Murphy after losing a set point which he claimed should have been called as a double fault.

"It couldn't have been further out. What are you doing?" he said.

Kyrgios was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour after his first tirade, although that did not stop him continuing to question the integrity of the officials and threatening to walk off court.

"The ball was this far out on the second serve. I'm going," he added.

"I'm not going to give 100% when I've got linesmen rigging the game; I don't want to play."

His other antics included peering over a fence at a changeover to watch Gilles Simon's match against Kevin Anderson on the adjacent court, trying to fist-bump with a line judge and mocking the umpire's choice of headwear.

"It's a joke, man. It's a serious joke," he said to Murphy. "Like your hat looks ridiculous, also. It's not even sunny."

Despite his angry outbursts, Kyrgios went on to win 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime, which will take place later on Thursday following a rain-disrupted week in west London.