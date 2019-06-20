Juan Martin del Potro to have surgery on right knee after fracture

  • From the section Tennis
Del Potro reaches for a low ball
Del Potro reached the French Open fourth round earlier in June

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro will have surgery after re-fracturing his right kneecap during his victory over Denis Shapovalov at Queen's.

The world number 12 slipped as he slid for a volley in the second set and later withdrew from the tournament.

Del Potro - a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2018 - has only played five events since suffering the initial fracture in Shanghai last October.

The 30-year-old was due to play at Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

Del Potro underwent medical exams after withdrawing from Queen's due to pain and swelling in his knee.

"The surgery will take place in the next couple of days with a date and location to be determined," said his team.

Del Potro, who beat world number 25 Shapovalov 7-5 6-4, was seeded third in the singles at the tournament and has also withdrawn from the doubles with partner and compatriot Horacio Zeballos.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you