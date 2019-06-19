Feliciano Lopez denies match-fixing allegations

Lopez (left in grey) has been preparing for his doubles campaign with Andy Murray

Fever-Tree Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-23 June Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

Feliciano Lopez has denied any link to alleged match-fixing in 2017, the day before he is due to partner Britain's Andy Murray in the doubles at Queen's.

Lopez's defeat in the men's doubles alongside fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez at Wimbledon in 2017 is under scrutiny, according to Spanish media.

Feliciano Lopez, 37, will play alongside Murray in the Briton's comeback at Queen's on Thursday.

"I don't want this thing to overshadow the match," Lopez said.

"I absolutely deny any link with events described in relation to the allegations of match-fixing."

Feliciano Lopez said he was shocked to hear the allegations reported by digital newspaper El Confidencial, adding he only found out about them "on the internet".

In the match in question, 11th seeds Lopez and Lopez, who are unrelated and won the 2016 French Open title together, lost in four sets to unseeded Australian pair Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith in the first round at the All England Club.

Earlier in the tournament, former world number 12 Feliciano Lopez had retired from his singles match against France's Adrian Mannarino with a foot injury.

After beating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the Queen's singles on Wednesday, world number 113 Feliciano Lopez read a prepared statement to the media from his phone.

"Unfortunately, all tennis players are public figures and are used to having our good name used beyond our control," he said.

"For that reason, I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations."

He added: "I was playing against Mannarino and I injured my foot, and I had to retire from that match.

"Then we tried to play doubles. We tried to do our best and we ended up losing the match. That's all."