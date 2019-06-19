Queen's: Juan Martin del Potro beats out-of-sorts Denis Shapovalov

Del Potro is playing in the singles at Queen's for the first time since 2016

Fever-Tree Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-23 June Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

Third seed Juan Martin del Potro opened his Queen's campaign with a clinical 7-5 6-4 victory over Canada's world number 25 Denis Shapovalov.

The 30-year-old, whose season has been interrupted by a knee injury, rarely looked like surrendering his serve.

Shapovalov, 20, has lost in the first round of his past three events and struggled with his ball toss at times.

British number one Kyle Edmund and compatriot Dan Evans are in action later on Wednesday.

Edmund plays top-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, while three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is Evans' opponent.

Andy Murray's return to competitive action after five months out and surgery on a career-threatening hip injury has been pushed back until Thursday after Tuesday's rain delays.

He will play alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the doubles.