Wimbledon: Heather Watson & Paul Jubb among singles wildcards

Heather Watson and Paul Jubb will feature in the main draw for the 10th and first times respectively

Britain's Heather Watson and Paul Jubb are among the first raft of players given Wimbledon singles wildcards.

Watson, an ever present in the main draw since 2010, is ranked 122nd in the world, but showed good grass-court form in making the last eight in Surbiton.

Teenager Jubb became the first Briton to win the prestigious NCAA college title in the United States in May.

Fellow Britons Jay Clarke, James Ward, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan have also been given a place in the 28 June draw.

"Beyond happy to play my first Wimbledon and be given this amazing opportunity," Jubb, 19, tweeted. "As a young lad growing up in Hull it was a big dream to get to SW19."

Gordon Reid, who won the title in 2016, has been awarded a wildcard for the wheelchair singles.

Four-time wheelchair doubles champion Jordanne Whiley, who missed last year's tournament after giving birth to her son, Jackson, in January 2018, is given a place the singles draw.

Andrew Lapthorne is rewarded for his good form in making the final in Amiens earlier this month with a place in the quad wheelchair draw.

World number 18 Johanna Konta is the only female British player assured of entry into the singles draw on the basis of her world ranking.

Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will all have a place in the men's singles.

Andy Murray, the two-time champion, will return to Wimbledon after five months out with a career-threatening hip injury in the doubles tournament via either a wildcard or by using his protected singles ranking.

Another four wildcards will be announced for both the men's and women's singles before the tournament starts on 1 July.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

If you are American, winning the NCAA title earns you a place in the US Open - and the All England Club clearly feels this huge achievement merits a place in the main draw at Wimbledon, too.

Jubb may be 579th in the world rankings, but timing is everything, and on Tuesday the 19-year-old had the best win of his fledgling tour career as he beat the world number 104 Thiago Monteiro in the Challenger event in Ilkley.

One name that does not appear on the list is that of Katie Boulter, who has not played since April because of a back injury.

The British number three has returned to the practice courts, but is not playing in Eastbourne next week, and has not yet reached the fitness required to enable the All England Club to offer her a place in the draw.

Wimbledon wildcards

Men's singles

1. Marcos Baghdatis (Cyp)

2. Jay Clarke (GB)

3. Paul Jubb (GB)

4. James Ward (GB)

Women's singles

1. Harriet Dart (Gbr)

2. Katie Swan (GB)

3. Iga Swiatek (Pol)

4. Heather Watson (GB)

Men's doubles

1. Liam Broady (GB) & Scott Clayton (GB)

2. Jay Clarke (GB) & James Ward (GB)

3. Dan Evans (GB) & Lloyd Glasspool (GB)

4. Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) & Jordan Thompson (Aus)

5. Ken Skupski (GB) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus)

Women's doubles

1. Naiktha Bains (GB) & Naomi Broady (GB)

2. Freya Christie (GB) & Katie Swan (GB)

3. Harriet Dart (GB) & Katie Dunne (GB)

4. Sarah Beth Grey (GB) & Eden Silva (GB)

Men's wheelchair singles

1. Gordon Reid (GB)

Women's wheelchair singles

1. Jordanne Whiley (GB)

Quad wheelchair singles

1. Andy Lapthorne (GB)