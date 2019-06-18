Queen's Club: Andy Murray comeback delayed until Thursday

Murray spent Tuesday training indoors at Queens' Club alongside Bob Bryan, who has gone through the same hip resurfacing procedure

Fever-Tree Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-23 June Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

Andy Murray's return to competitive action has been delayed until Thursday after rain washed out Tuesday's play at Queen's Club.

The 32-year-old is playing in the doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez after five months out and a hip operation.

The pair's match against Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah was due to be played on Wednesday.

However, Kyle Edmund's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of several to take its place in the order of play.

British number one Edmund had expected to get his Queen's campaign underway on Tuesday, only to be thwarted by persistent rain.

The covers were a near-permanent fixture of the second day of action at Queen's

British number three Dan Evans' match against Stan Wawrinka was also carried over until Thursday.

Juan Martin del Potro, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov are among the other players to have their schedules disrupted.

More rain is forecast for Wednesday, although with drier spells in the afternoon.

It is only third time in the tournament's 18-year history that an entire day's play has been lost to rain.

The tournament's showpiece court was briefly revealed midway through the afternoon but more rain brought the covers back across.

Wednesday's Centre Court order of play:

Juan Martin del Potro (Arg) v Denis Shapovalov (Can)

Stan Wawrinka (Swi) v Dan Evans (GB)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Kyle Edmund (GB)

Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

Matches to start at 12:00 BST

Judy Murray, mother of Andy and Jamie, had to take evasive action

Queen's tournament director Stephen Farrow was hopeful as the sun shone on Tuesday morning