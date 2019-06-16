Dan Evans advances to Nottingham final

Evans, who has been drawn to face Stan Wawrinka at next week's Queen's Club event, will be back on court for the final at about 16:30 BST

British number three Dan Evans has reached his second successive grass-court final with a 6-4 6-2 win over Japan's Go Soeda in Nottingham.

The top seed, 29, will face Russia's world number 148 Evgeny Donskoy later on Sunday as he attempts to add to his Surbiton success last week.

World number 70 Evans is already assured of a Wimbledon main draw slot.

France's Caroline Garcia and Croatia's Donna Vekic will meet in the Nature Valley Open final at the same venue.

Evans, who was banned from the sport for a year from April 2017 for cocaine use, came through qualifying to make the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Although behind compatriots Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in the world rankings, which take into account the previous 12 months' form, he is Britain's best male player based purely on 2019's results.

Evans has won his two most recent matches against Donskoy, although his 29-year-old opponent came out on top in their first meeting back in 2010.

While the women's final at Nottingham is a Tour-level event, the men's draw is part of the second-tier Challenger series.