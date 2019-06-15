Andy Murray & Feliciano Lopez to face Queen's doubles top seeds

From the section

Andy Murray (second from right) has won a record five singles titles at Queen's

Fever-Tree Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-23 June Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah as he returns to competitive action alongside Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at Queen's.

Murray, 32, is returning from an operation on career-threatening hip injury and last played in January.

British number one Kyle Edmund faces top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Fever-Tree Championships singles draw.

In-form compatriot Dan Evans will play ex-world number three Stan Wawrinka.

British number two Cameron Norrie will take on last year's Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson.

The tournament begins on Monday.

More to follow.