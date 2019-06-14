Dan Evans beats Mikael Ymer to advance in Nottingham

Evans reached a high of 41st in the world before his April 2017 ban

Britain's Dan Evans has won his seventh straight grass-court match after recovering from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Mikael Ymer in Nottingham.

The 29-year-old, who has climbed to 70th in the world in the wake of a year's ban from the sport for taking cocaine, prevailed 6-2 2-6 7-5.

Evans will play either Austria's Sebastian Ofner or Germany's Dominick Koepfer in the last eight.

His run means he is the highest-ranked British man based only on 2019 results.

Evans beat Serbia's former top-15 player Viktor Troicki in the Surbiton final on Sunday. and will take his place in the main draw when Wimbledon begins on 1 July.

After a rain-affected week of action, play was briefly possible on the outside courts at the Nature Valley Open at the same venue.

Germany's Tatjana Maria beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic to make the semi-finals before the weather forced another suspension.