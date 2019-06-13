Britain's Harriet Dart loses last 16 match at Nottingham

Harriet Dart beat Belarusian world number 103 Vera Lapko in three sets on Wednesday

Britain's Harriet Dart lost to Australian world number 47 Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Dart, ranked 159th in the world, lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2 in her second grass-court match of the season.

The 22-year-old was broken twice in the opening set but won the tie-break before losing the second and third.

She failed to convert four break points, including two at 2-2 in the deciding set.

On Wednesday British number three Heather Watson lost 6-4 6-3 to Greece's Maria Sakkari, ranked 82 places higher, in the first round in rainy conditions.

Compatriot Katie Swan also lost to American Bernarda Pera 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.