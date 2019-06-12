Heather Watson loses in Nottingham first round

Watson has made the Wimbledon third round on three occasions

British number three Heather Watson lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Nature Valley Open in a rainy Nottingham.

The 27-year-old, who made the quarter-finals at Surbiton last week, was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Sakkari, who is ranked 82 places higher in the world.

Fellow Briton Harriet Dart beat Vera Lapko in three sets to book a last-16 match with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Compatriot Katie Swan lost to American Bernarda Pera 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

For a second successive day, no play was possible on the grass courts at the Nottingham Tennis Centre with action moving indoors and on to a hard surface.

The all-British match-up between former top-50 player Dan Evans and Jack Draper in the men's tournament has been postponed until Thursday.

Elsewhere Canada's 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic overcame France's Jo Wilfried-Tsonga 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-1) in a match that stretched to two hours and 29 minutes in the ATP event in Stuttgart.