Birmingham Classic: Venus Williams to make tournament debut

Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has confirmed she will play at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

American Williams, 38, will make her debut at the grass-court event after accepting a wildcard, joining world number one Naomi Osaka and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the draw.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova and British number one Johanna Konta are also playing in the tournament.

The tournament runs from 15-23 June.

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza has been forced to withdraw from the event held at Edgbaston Priory Club due to a left leg injury.