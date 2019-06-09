French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 12th Roland Garros title

Rafael Nadal maintained his stranglehold on the French Open by beating Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in four sets to lift a 12th men's singles title.

The Spaniard won for the third straight year at Roland Garros with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory in a breathtaking and high-quality final.

The 33-year-old is the first player to win 12 singles titles at the same Grand Slam tournament.

It is Nadal's 18th major title.

That leaves the left-hander two adrift of Switzerland's Roger Federer, who he beat in the semi-finals, and three clear of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, whose bid to hold all four majors was ended by Thiem.

Thiem, 25, suffered his second Grand Slam final defeat after losing in three sets to Nadal in last year's final.

