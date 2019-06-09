French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem to win 12th Roland Garros title

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Rafael Nadal maintained his stranglehold on the French Open by beating Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in four sets to lift a 12th men's singles title.

The Spaniard won for the third straight year at Roland Garros with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory in a breathtaking and high-quality final.

The 33-year-old is the first player to win 12 singles titles at the same Grand Slam tournament.

It is Nadal's 18th major title.

That leaves the left-hander two adrift of Switzerland's Roger Federer, who he beat in the semi-finals, and three clear of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, whose bid to hold all four majors was ended by Thiem.

Thiem, 25, suffered his second Grand Slam final defeat after losing in three sets to Nadal in last year's final.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you