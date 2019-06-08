French Open: Britain's Gordon Reid loses to Gustavo Fernandez in wheelchair final

Gordon Reid shakes hands with Gustavo Fernandez
Gordon Reid (right) had been seeking a third Grand Slam wheelchair singles title
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Gordon Reid was beaten in straight sets by second seed Gustavo Fernandez in the wheelchair singles final at the French Open.

The former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, 27, lost 6-1 6-3 to the Argentine at Roland Garros.

Scot Reid, who had beaten top seed Shingo Kunieda in the semi-finals, was appearing in his first Grand Slam final for three years.

Victory gave 27-year-old Fernandez his fourth Grand Slam singles title.

