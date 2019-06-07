French Open 2019: Johanna Konta loses to Marketa Vondrousova in semi-final

2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johanna Konta missed out on becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since 1977 by losing to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open semi-finals.

The 26th seed's extraordinary run at Roland Garros ended with a 7-5 7-6 (7-2) defeat by the unseeded 19-year-old.

Konta, 28, was unable to convert three first-set points - and paid the price.

Vondrousova will play Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty, who beat American Amanda Anisimova, in Saturday's final.

The Czech, who has not dropped a set, is the first teenage finalist at Roland Garros since Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in 2007.

Konta was bidding to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon 42 years ago and the first singles player from the nation - man or woman - to win at Roland Garros since Sue Barker in 1976.

She had never won a main-draw match at the Paris venue before this tournament.

