French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem suspended because of bad weather

Djokovic spoke to the referee about the windy conditions

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

World number one Novak Djokovic was a break down to Dominic Thiem when bad weather stopped play in the third set at the French Open.

Austrian fourth seed Thiem led 6-2 3-6 3-1 as play was suspended for the day because of strong winds and rain.

Djokovic, 32, is aiming to become the first man in the Open era to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time on two separate occasions.

The winner will play 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

Thiem, last year's runner-up, is bidding to become the first Austrian player to reach a second Grand Slam final.

Both players had to play quarter-finals on Thursday after rain stopped play on Wednesday and the weather interrupted them again in the semi-final.

There were strong winds on Philippe Chatrier, whipping up the red dirt and at one point sending an umbrella flying across the back of the court.

Thiem, 25, who has never beaten a world number one at a Grand Slam, coped better with the conditions initially.

The Austrian's powerful shots cut through the breeze, while Djokovic, playing in his first French Open semi-final since 2016, made repeated errors.

After being broken twice in the first set, Djokovic asked the umpire whose responsibility it was to decide whether it was too windy to continue, but play carried on and he dropped a set for the first time this tournament.

Play was then suspended because of rain with the score on serve in the second set. The break only lasted 10 minutes before the players were back on court.

Momentum then shifted Djokovic's way as he got a break of serve, then held to level things at one set each.

Thiem went 3-1 up after breaking the 15-time Grand Slam champion's serve in the third set but he was halted once more as the wind and rain worsened and play was cancelled for the rest of the day.