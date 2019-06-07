French Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty beats Amanda Anisimova to reach final

Ashleigh Barty will be the first Australian woman in the French Open final since Samantha Stosur in 2010

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty beat unseeded American teenager Amanda Anisimova in the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam singles final.

The Australian beat her 17-year-old opponent, ranked 51st in the world, 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 in a rollercoaster match.

Anisimova battled from 5-0 down to take the opening set on tie-break and led 3-0 in the second before Barty rallied.

The 23-year-old will now play Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Britain's Johanna Konta, on Saturday.

Barty took over a year away from the game in order to play professional cricket before returning in 2017.

