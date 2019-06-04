Johanna Konta reaches French Open semi-finals with emphatic win over Sloane Stephens

Konta had not won a match at Roland Garros before this year

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johanna Konta's extraordinary French Open continued as she beat Sloane Stephens to become the first British woman since 1983 to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

The British number one, seeded 26th, played near-perfect tennis in a 6-1 6-4 win over the American seventh seed.

Konta, 28, broke serve three times and dropped just 13 points on her serve.

She will play Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic or Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the last four in Paris.

Konta will be playing in her third Grand Slam semi-final - on a third different surface - after runs to the same stage at the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.

And she will look to go one better than Jo Durie - the last Briton to reach the women's semi-finals 36 years ago - by reaching Saturday's final.

"To play on the new Chatrier court against a top player and at the level I did, I'm really proud of myself," said Konta.

"It's hard to say if it was one of the best matches of my career, but dealing with conditions out here and against an opponent like Sloane who can run away with it, I was pleased to get her on the back foot and control the points a little bit."

Konta's resurgence on the clay has been one which few people would have predicted at the start of the year.

The former world number four has shown her pedigree on grass and hard surfaces, but had never won a main-draw match on the Paris clay until this year.

Signs of her improved fortunes were evident as she reached two WTA finals at the Morocco Open and Italian Open - and that form has continued at Roland Garros.

Now she has won 15 matches on the surface in 2019, meaning only Martic stands alongside her in terms of clay-court victories on the tour this year.

Linking up with new coach Dimitri Zavialoff at the end of last year has paid dividends, Konta now showing increased trust in her ability to cause opponents problems with her hard-hitting game.

Yet, although Konta's confidence has been evident throughout the tournament, the manner of this victory against someone of Stephens' pedigree left those on half-full Chatrier murmuring with surprise.

