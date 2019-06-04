Rafael Nadal to face Roger Federer in French Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal won his first French Open title in 2005

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal cruised into the French Open semi-finals to set up a last-four meeting with 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.

Second seed Nadal enjoyed a 6-1 6-1 6-3 win over Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori in one hour and 51 minutes.

Federer had to come through an energy-sapping four sets against fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The 37-year-old eventually won 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in three hours and 17 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nadal, 33, is into his 12th semi-final at Roland Garros and has won the tournament on all of the 11 previous occasions he has reached this stage.

"It is an incredible feeling, so much emotion," said Nadal.

"It is important for me to make another semi-final. I am very happy."