Wimbledon 2019: How to follow grass-court season on the BBC

Stefanos Tsistipas, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber, Johanna Konta, Naomi Osaka

The French Open has finished which means only one thing - Wimbledon is coming!

The highlight of the tennis year starts on 1 July and the world's leading players will be honing their grass-court skills at a range of events in the UK before then.

Johanna Konta, fresh from her French Open success, and Kyle Edmund, subject to fitness, head the list of British players in singles action but it will be the return of two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray at Queen's Club that will capture most attention.

Here's who is playing where and how to follow live on BBC TV, radio and online.

Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, 10-16 June

Who's playing: Britain's Heather Watson, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart are in the women's draw alongside Croatia's Donna Vekic and Greece's Maria Sakkari, with Britons Jay Clarke and James Ward competing in the men's draw.

Coverage: Live text commentary on selected matches.

Other events: Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart and Kiki Bertens and Aryna Sabalenka in the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch.

Fever-Tree Championships, Queen's Club, London, 17-23 June

Who's playing: Former world number one Andy Murray will be the main attraction, albeit making his return from injury in the doubles, while current British number one Kyle Edmund is part of a strong singles entry list that also includes top-10 players Kevin Anderson, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Juan Martin del Potro, Grand Slam winners Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka, and Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

Monday 17 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-18:00), BBC Red Button (12:00-13:00) and Connected TV (12:00-18:00)

Tuesday 18 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-18:00), BBC Red Button (12:00-13:00 and 17:55-19:00) and Connected TV (12:00-19:00)

Wednesday 19 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-18:00), BBC Red Button (12:00-13:00 and 17:55-19:00) and Connected TV (12:00-19:00)

Thursday 20 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-18:00), BBC Red Button (12:00-13:00) and Connected TV (12:00-19:00)

Friday 21 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-18:00), BBC Red Button (12:00-13:00 and 17:55-19:00) and Connected TV (12:00-19:00)

Saturday 22 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-17:00) and Connected TV (13:00-18:00)

Sunday 23 June

Live coverage on BBC Two (13:00-16:00), BBC Red Button (14:00-16:00) and Connected TV (13:00-16:30)

Other events: Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer tops a stellar list of men's entries that includes top-10 players Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori at the Gerry Weber Open, Germany, 17-23 June.

Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, 17-23 June

Who's playing: Britain's Johanna Konta seeks to maintain her impressive run of form, while world number one Naomi Osaka will be in attendance, along with former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza and 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys.

Coverage: Live text commentary on selected matches.

Other events: Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is at the Majorca Open from 17-23 June.

Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, 24-30 June

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki and British number one Konta headline a women's field that also includes Grand Slam winners Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko, while British number two Cameron Norrie plays in the men's event.

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and the BBC Sport website.

Wimbledon Qualifying Tournament, London, 24-27 June

Who's playing: Young British hopefuls will be at the Bank of England Sports Centre seeking to qualify for the championships proper.

Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Sport website and app.

Other events: Gael Monfils and Fernando Verdasco in the Turkish Open from 24-30 June.

Wimbledon, 1-14 July

Who's playing: Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber defend their singles titles at the third Grand Slam event of the year.

Coverage: Live across BBC One, BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, Radio 5 Live, Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport app.