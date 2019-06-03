French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Jan-Lennard Struff to move into quarter-finals

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has only spent six hours and 46 minutes on court at Roland Garros this year
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Novak Djokovic created a piece of French Open history by becoming the first man to reach a 10th consecutive quarter-final after a routine win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 32-year-old Serb, aiming to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour 33 minutes.

Djokovic has not dropped a set at this year's Roland Garros.

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev or Italian ninth seed Fabio Fognini await in the last eight.

They meet in the last 16 later on Monday.

French Open - men's singles quarter-final draw
Novak Djokovic (1, SRB) v Fabio Fognini (9, ITA) or Alexander Zverev (5, GER)
Dominic Thiem (4, AUT) or Gael Monfils (14, FRA) v Karen Khachanov (10, RUS) or Juan Martin del Potro (8, ARG)
Stan Wawrinka (24, SUI) v Roger Federer (3, SUI)
Kei Nishikori (7, JPN) or Benoit Paire (FRA) v Rafael Nadal (2, ESP)

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you