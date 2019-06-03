French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Jan-Lennard Struff to move into quarter-finals

From the section

Novak Djokovic has only spent six hours and 46 minutes on court at Roland Garros this year

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Novak Djokovic created a piece of French Open history by becoming the first man to reach a 10th consecutive quarter-final after a routine win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 32-year-old Serb, aiming to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour 33 minutes.

Djokovic has not dropped a set at this year's Roland Garros.

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev or Italian ninth seed Fabio Fognini await in the last eight.

They meet in the last 16 later on Monday.

French Open - men's singles quarter-final draw Novak Djokovic (1, SRB) v Fabio Fognini (9, ITA) or Alexander Zverev (5, GER) Dominic Thiem (4, AUT) or Gael Monfils (14, FRA) v Karen Khachanov (10, RUS) or Juan Martin del Potro (8, ARG) Stan Wawrinka (24, SUI) v Roger Federer (3, SUI) Kei Nishikori (7, JPN) or Benoit Paire (FRA) v Rafael Nadal (2, ESP)

More to follow.