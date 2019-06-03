Andy Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen's Club

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Andy Murray is planning to make his return to competitive tennis in the doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club later this month.

The Briton, 32, has not played since the Australian Open and had a hip resurfacing operation in January.

The former world number one, who has since said he is "pain-free", aims to play alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

The tournament in London will start on Monday, 17 June - two weeks before Wimbledon begins.

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller said: "I don't see this as the start of a doubles career but as a stepping stone.

"He's not ready for singles at all but I think he intends to give it a go later. It is incredibly early days. He's only been back in full training for two weeks.

"It's an obvious way to ease yourself back in, but who knows what will happen from here."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had a hit with Australian Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon last month and posted a video of him serving on grass on his Instagram account earlier this week.

Murray has said he could play doubles at Wimbledon but effectively ruled out competing in the singles this year.

Former British tennis player Naomi Cavaday says Murray will not want to feel any pressure on his return and that will be reflected in his choice of partner.

"In this particular situation Andy would have asked around the locker room to see who was set," said Cavaday.

"He wouldn't want to play with a serious doubles guy, then there is pressure on the match. He doesn't want pressure on the match, he just wants to play on court.

"So a singles guy who isn't that focused on doubles means there isn't a huge pressure because that guy isn't trying to make a living."

The Scot had the hip resurfacing operation - which keeps more of the damaged bone than a hip replacement, smoothing the ball down and covering it with a metal cap - in London on 28 January.

Sixteen-time Grand Slam doubles champion Bob Bryan had the same surgery in 2018 and was back playing again, alongside twin brother Mike, five months later.

BBC Sport will have live coverage from the west London club across television, radio and online.