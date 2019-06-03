French Open: Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty win to set up quarter-final meeting
-
- From the section Tennis
|2019 French Open
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
American Madison Keys beat Katerina Siniakova in straight sets to set up a French Open quarter-final against Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.
Keys, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, progressed in one hour 16 minutes with a 6-2 6-4 victory over the 23-year-old Czech.
Barty, meanwhile, needed three sets to see off American Sofia Kenin, 20, who previously knocked out Serena Williams.
Barty eventually won 6-3 3-6 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
It means a first quarter-final in Paris for the 23-year-old and her second in as many Grand Slams this year, after reaching the last eight at the Australian Open.