French Open: Anna Tatishvili forfeits £41,000 for 'falling below standard'

Anna Tatishvili (right) had not played a tournament for 19 months before the first-round defeat by Maria Sakkari

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

American player Anna Tatishvili has been fined her entire French Open first-round earnings of almost £41,000 for falling below the standard expected of a professional player at a Grand Slam.

Tatishvili, 29, lost 6-0 6-1 to Greek 29th seed Maria Sakkari in 55 minutes.

The former world number 50 was playing her first tour-level match since October 2017.

She used her protected ranking to enter Roland Garros.

Under International Tennis Federation rules, the match referee has the right to dock appearance money if it is felt a player used their protected ranking to play a tournament despite not being fit enough.

"All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every Grand Slam match," ITF rules state.