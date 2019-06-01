French Open 2019: Simona Halep into fourth round with quick win over Lesia Tsurenko
-
- From the section Tennis
|2019 French Open
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.
Defending champion Simona Halep made light work of Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko to reach the French Open last 16.
Romania's Halep, seeded third, needed just 54 minutes to win 6-2 6-1 against the 27th seed.
Tsurenko failed to hold any of her eight service games on Philippe Chatrier.
Former world number one Halep, 27, will face one of unseeded pair Monica Puig and Iga Swiatek for a place in the quarter-finals.
More to follow.