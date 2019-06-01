French Open 2019: Simona Halep into fourth round with quick win over Lesia Tsurenko

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Simona Halep
Simona Halep won her maiden Grand Slam title with victory at Roland Garros last year
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Simona Halep made light work of Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko to reach the French Open last 16.

Romania's Halep, seeded third, needed just 54 minutes to win 6-2 6-1 against the 27th seed.

Tsurenko failed to hold any of her eight service games on Philippe Chatrier.

Former world number one Halep, 27, will face one of unseeded pair Monica Puig and Iga Swiatek for a place in the quarter-finals.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you