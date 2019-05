From the section

Edmund was bidding to reach the third round for the third consecutive year

Kyle Edmund retired from his French Open second-round match against Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

The British number one, 24, trailed 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 2-1 when he called for the trainer and quit after a short chat.

It was not clear what the problem was for the 28th seed.

Edmund's exit means means Johanna Konta is the only Briton left in the singles.

