Johanna Konta reaches French Open third round with win over Lauren Davis

Konta had not won a French Open main-draw match before this year

British number one Johanna Konta continued her fine clay-court season by beating American Lauren Davis to reach the French Open third round.

Konta, seeded 26th, needed four match points to clinch a hard-fought 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory over her 111th-ranked opponent.

She had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros until her opening match of this year's tournament on Tuesday.

Konta will play Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova, ranked 46th, next.

The Briton would have expected to face fourth seed Kiki Bertens - who Konta beat in the Rome Masters semi-finals recently - but the Dutch player retired from her second-round match against Kuzmova because of illness.

Kuzmova led 4-1 when Bertens called the trainer and was forced to quit.

