French Open: Jamie Murray to split with Bruno Soares

Jamie Murray (right) became the first Briton to claim the Australian Open men's doubles in 82 years when he and Bruno Soares won in 2016

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Jamie Murray will split with Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares after the French Open.

The pair teamed up in 2016 and won the Australian Open and US Open that year.

Murray will now link up with fellow Briton Neal Skupksi, who confirmed the partnership after his French Open win on Tuesday.

The new pair have entered the grass-court tournament at s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands the week after Roland Garros.

Soares had earlier told Brazilian website matchtiebreak.com: "Jamie called me and we chatted, where he told me that no matter how much the results are coming out, they did not match the expectation we had.

"And he thought it would be a good time for us to change."

Murray, who is in action with Soares in the French Open first round on Tuesday, has yet to comment.

Earlier this month he dismissed suggestions he could team up with his brother - former world number one singles player Andy - in the doubles at Wimbledon.