French Open: Kyle Edmund's match suspended in fifth set

Kyle Edmund has fallen from 14th to 30th in the world rankings this year

British number one Kyle Edmund's French Open first-round match with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy was suspended deep in the final set because of bad light.

The match was halted with the score at 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 5-5 after four hours of play at Roland Garros in Paris.

There were boos from the crowd when the decision was made to resume on Tuesday.

Edmund, 24, was a set and a break up before he was pegged back by the world number 41.

Edmund has reached the second round in each of his past four appearances at the French Open.

Compatriots Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, British women's number one Johanna Konta beat German world number 147 Antonia Lottner 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round for the first time in her career.