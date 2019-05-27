French Open: Petra Kvitova withdraws from first round with arm injury

Petra Kvitova has won two WTA titles this year

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the first round of the French Open with an arm injury.

The Czech sixth seed, 29, was due to face Romanian world number 84 Sorana Cirstea on Monday morning.

Kvitova retired with a calf injury from this month's Italian Open in the third set against Greek Maria Sakkari.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade-two tear," she said.

"I'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It is a really tough decision to make."

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

World number six Kvitova had been among the favourites for the title at Roland Garros as one of the in-form players.

She has won two WTA titles this year - at Stuttgart and Sydney - and was also runner-up at January's Australian Open and the Dubai Championships in February.