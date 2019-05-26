French Open: Elina Svitolina beats Venus Williams to reach second round

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

  • From the section Tennis
Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina is a two-time French Open quarter-finalist
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ukrainian ninth seed Elina Svitolina overcame a tricky first-round draw by beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in straights sets at the French Open.

Both players struggled on serve before Svitolina finished both sets stronger to win 6-3 6-3.

Williams, 38, has not gone past the third round of a Slam since reaching the 2017 US Open semi-finals.

Svitolina will play world number 67 and compatriot Kateryna Kozlova next.

Svitolina missed two match points before sealing victory at the third opportunity when Williams sprayed a backhand into the tramlines.

Williams made 34 unforced errors and Svitolina eventually managed to grind her down.

Svitolina, a two-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist, has seen her season disrupted by a knee injury but her movement appeared to be fine as she won in one hour and 13 minutes.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you