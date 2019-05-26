French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas comfortably into second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Rafael Nadal on clay earlier this month - his first victory against a player ranked in the world's top two

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas comfortably beat German world number 110 Maximilian Marterer to reach the second round of the French Open.

The Australian Open semi-finalist broke twice in the opening two sets and clinched the deciding tie-break in a routine 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory.

He faces Indian world number 86 Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Bolivian Hugo Dellien, ranked 92, next.

Croat 11th seed Marin Cilic beat Italian Thomas Fabbiano 6-3 7-5 6-1.

The former US Open champion will face Serb Janko Tipsarevic or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Tsitsipas has been in good form heading into Roland Garros, reaching the final of the Madrid Open following victories over fourth seed Alexander Zverev and five-time champion Rafael Nadal.

He also captured his third ATP title - and his first on clay - when he beat Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to win the Estoril Open before losing in the semi-finals to Nadal in Rome.

The Greek, who is the rising star on the ATP Tour, also played in clay tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona - winning 13 matches in total on clay before coming to Paris.

"It is quite different to other tournaments I have played. It is slow. It is not too fast, it is fine. I love playing on this court though. It gives you another energy on the big arenas," said Tsitsipas following his win over Marterer.

"These are the moments that we are practising and dreaming of."