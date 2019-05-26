French Open: Angelique Kerber suffers shock first-round defeat

Kerber has never gone beyond the quarter-final stage at the French Open

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber suffered a shock first-round defeat by world number 81 Anastasia Potapova at the French Open.

The German fifth seed was broken six times on her way to a forgettable 6-4 6-2 defeat on Philippe Chatrier court.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has gone out at the first-round stage in Paris in three of the last four years.

Russian Potapova, playing in her first French Open, faces China's Wang Yafan or Czech Marketa Vondrousova next.