French Open: Angelique Kerber suffers shock first-round defeat
|2019 French Open
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber suffered a shock first-round defeat by world number 81 Anastasia Potapova at the French Open.
The German fifth seed was broken six times on her way to a forgettable 6-4 6-2 defeat on Philippe Chatrier court.
The three-time Grand Slam champion has gone out at the first-round stage in Paris in three of the last four years.
Russian Potapova, playing in her first French Open, faces China's Wang Yafan or Czech Marketa Vondrousova next.