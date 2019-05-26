Tennis anti-corruption: Russian umpire failed to report 'corrupt approach'

  • From the section Tennis
A tennis player casts a shadow

Russian umpire Svetlana Teryaeva has been found guilty by the Tennis Integrity Unit of failing to report a 'corrupt approach'.

Teryaeva did not co-operate with the person who approached her in June 2017, but did not report it had happened.

The TIU said a third party "offered the promise of payment in return for her agreement to manipulate scores inputted on her PDA device".

"This would allow gamblers to bet with certainty," it added.

Following an independent hearing, Teryaeva was found to have committed two breaches of the tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) and a decision "on an appropriate sanction" will be made.

