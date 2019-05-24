French Open: Nick Kyrgios pulls out of main draw with illness

Nick Kyrgios forfeited his second-round match with Norwegian Casper Ruud at the Italian Open last week

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Australian world number 36 Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the French Open with illness on Friday.

It comes just days after the 24-year-old posted on social media saying the competition "absolutely sucks" compared to other Grand Slam events.

Kyrgios was due to play British number two Cameron Norrie, 23, in the first round.

World number 41 Norrie will now face a lucky loser or a qualifier in the first round.

Last week Kyrgios admitted "emotions got the better of me" after he forfeited his second-round match with Norwegian Casper Ruud at the Italian Open.

Kyrgios' agent said the Australian had been "wiped out" by a bug he picked up earlier in the week.

He also pulled out of last year's French Open with an elbow injury and has never reached the second week in Paris.

Britain's Norrie is joined by compatriots Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans in the men's singles draw, while British number one Johanna Konta is seeded 26th in the women's draw.