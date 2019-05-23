French Open: Roger Federer to play Lorenzo Sonego on return to Paris

Roger Federer has never met Lorenzo Sonego in a competitive match

Swiss great Roger Federer's first French Open since 2015 will begin against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will play a qualifier, while top seed Novak Djokovic meets Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Serena Williams, who has been struggling with injury, plays 82nd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia.

British number one Johanna Konta - seeded 26th - faces a qualifier, while male counterpart Kyle Edmund meets home hope Jeremy Chardy.

British men's number two Cameron Norrie will play controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Dan Evans takes on Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

Katie Boulter pulled out of the tournament earlier this month because of a back injury - although there was confusion as her name was still in the draw.

The French Open - the second Grand Slam of the year and the only one on clay - starts on Sunday.

