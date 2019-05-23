French Open: Britain's Katie Swan one win from main draw but Heather Watson out

Swan is hoping to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside Wimbledon

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Katie Swan is one win away from reaching the main draw of the French Open for the first time.

Swan, who is ranked 208th, beat China's Wang Xiyu 6-4 0-6 7-5 in the second round of qualifying at Roland Garros.

But British number three Heather Watson, 27, was knocked out by Greek world number 193 Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

Watson served for victory in the third set and held two match points before losing 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3).

Swan is hoping to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside Wimbledon, where she made the second round last year.

The 20-year-old will face Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in the final round of qualifying in Paris.