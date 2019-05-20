Nicola Sturgeon & Judy Murray summit for Tennis Scotland funding push

Nicola Sturgeon took in Andy Murray's Davis Cup win against Guido Pella in Glasgow in 2016

A summit with Scotland's first minister will take place on Monday evening with a view to cementing a legacy for Andy and Jamie Murray's tennis success.

Murray's mother Judy is meeting Nicola Sturgeon and Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds and his counterpart at the Lawn Tennis Association, Scott Lloyd.

Murray and Dodds intend to push the LTA for what they see as fairer financial support, given the profile both the Murray brothers have given the British game worldwide.

There's a strong feeling within Scottish tennis that the current LTA funding of around £700,000 is nowhere near adequate or proportionate.

The sum is around one per cent of its outlay across Britain, despite Scotland accounting for 10 per cent of the population.

Murray and Dodds will argue that extra funding to the tune of £5m is required to create a network of coaches across Scotland who can capitalise on the profile the multi-Grand Slam-winning Murray brothers have given the game, and work within the new infrastructure that's being drawn up under a recent multi-million pound investment plan.

The LTA, Sportscotland and Tennis Scotland put together a £15m package to deliver two indoor tennis facilities per annum in Scotland across the next five years. What's yet to be put in place, however, is the funding to deliver coaches and support staff to make sure any new infrastructure is fully exploited.

Participation levels are up in Scotland, bucking the downward trend for the UK as a whole. The new British national tennis academy in Stirling will welcome its first intake later this year, while Ms Murray's plans for a tennis and multi-sport facility at Park of Keir, near Dunblane, would be further evidence of a 'bricks and mortar' legacy for the successes of her sons.